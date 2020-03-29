App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 29, 2020 01:42 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

After migrant workers' exodus, Centre asks states to ensure there is no movement across cities

After the government imposed a 21-day nationwide lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus, thousands of labourers began a long walk home.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
A migrant worker carries his son as they walk along a road with others to return to their village from New Delhi. (Image: Reuters)
A migrant worker carries his son as they walk along a road with others to return to their village from New Delhi. (Image: Reuters)

The central government on March 29 asked states to ensure there is no movement of people across cities or on highways as part of measures to prevent movement of migrant workers in several parts of the country.

"Only movement of goods should be allowed," the government said in a statement on March 29, adding that it issued direction that district and state borders should be "effectively sealed".

"Those who have violated the lockdown and traveled during the period of lockdown will be subject to minimum 14 days of quarantine in government quarantine facilities," the government said.

Close

After the government imposed a 21-day nationwide lockdown on March 24 to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, thousands of labourers who began a long walk home said after they were left with little choice as work and public transport vanished.

The government has been roundly criticised for the delay in providing transport for these workers.

According to the Union Health Ministry, the number of COVID-19 cases climbed to 979 in India on March 29, with the death toll rising to 25.

First Published on Mar 29, 2020 01:42 pm

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #India

