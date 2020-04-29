After MHA guidelines on inter-state movement, Hemant Soren appoints nodal officers to work out plan

Hours after getting the Union Home Ministry permission for inter-state movement of students and migrant workers, the Jharkhand government on Wednesday appointed nodal officers to come out with a work plan.

Thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the MHAs decision, Chief Minister Hemant Soren said that the state would require central assistance in this regard as Jharkhand has limited transport facilities.

A Union Home ministry order during the day allowed migrant workers, tourists, students and other people stranded in different parts of the country to move to their respective destinations with certain conditions.

The order said buses shall be used for transport of such groups of stranded people and these vehicles will be sanitised and will have to follow safe social distancing norms in seating.

"The government has received the orders from the central government we have appointed nodal officers to get work plan," Soren told reporters here.

Stating that Jharkhand has limited transport facilities and has no transport corporation either, Soren said the state would seek central assistance to bring back students and migrant workers who were stranded across the state.

"Approximately, five lakh mazdoor (labourers) are in different parts of the country and it can take six months to bring them back with our limited transport (facilities)," he added.

Recalling that several guardians had earlier sought permission from the state government to allow them to bring back their children, Soren said that the government would ponder over if such permission could be given to the guardians.

Soren referred to his letter written to the Prime Minister on Monday, seeking such relaxation to get back the stranded people of the state without any legal hassles under the Epidemic Act.

