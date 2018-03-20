App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Mar 19, 2018 09:15 PM IST | Source: NEWS18.com

After meeting Paswan, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar has a message for BJP on 'divisive politics'

Bihar CM and Janata Dal (United) president Nitish Kumar on Monday gave some food for thought to his ally BJP, saying he will not compromise with corruption nor side with divisive politics of any party.

News18 @moneycontrolcom

Bihar Chief Minister and Janata Dal (United) president Nitish Kumar on Monday gave some food for thought to his ally BJP, saying he will not compromise with corruption nor side with divisive politics of any party.

Addressing the media in his party office, Kumar first chose to distance himself when asked about BJP leaders' statement on alleged anti-national sloganeering in Araria and beheading of a person in Darbhanga.

However, when asked about the statement of NDA ally and LJP leader Ram Vilas Paswan, who said that bypoll losses were a matter of concern and every section of society needed to be taken along by the NDA, Kumar said, "He is not a small leader. I support what he said. He met me last night and we discussed on many issues. We should respect his views."

He elaborated upon various minority welfare schemes initiated by his government and claimed no one has done so much as he has done for the minorities.

tags #Bihar #Current Affairs #India #Politics

