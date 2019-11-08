After Maharashtra CM resigns, wife praises 'decision and stance'

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' wife Amruta on Friday said she was proud of his "decision and stance" after he tendered his resignation from the top post.

"Proud of your decision & stance @Dev_Fadnavis @BJP4India @bjp4mumbai @BJP4Maharashtra," Amruta Fadnavis tweeted.

Earlier in the day, Fadnavis tendered resignation while blaming the ally Shiv Sena for impasse over government formation after the Assembly polls.

He maintained the BJP will form the government again.

There has been no headway in government formation even a fortnight after Assembly poll results were announced on October 24.

The BJP and Shiv Sena are locked in a tussle over the issue of the chief minister's post, resulting in a stalemate despite the Assembly poll results giving the alliance combined seat strength of 161, way past the 145 majority mark in the 288-member House.