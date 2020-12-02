After 'love jihad' law, UP may withdraw scheme rewarding interfaith marriages

The Intercaste and Interfaith Marriage Incentive Scheme was started by the national integration department of Uttar Pradesh back in 1976 to incentivise interfaith marriages

After introducing a law banning ‘love jihad’ - forced religious conversion in the garb of love - the Uttar Pradesh government is planning to withdraw a scheme that has been rewarding interfaith marriages in the state for 44 years.

Uttarakhand, which was carved out of UP two decades ago, had retained the incentive scheme at the time of separation, but is currently looking at withdrawing it too, Times of India reported.

Until now, interfaith couples have been able to avail the monetary benefits of this scheme by writing to district magistrates. To enjoy the benefits of this scheme, one needs to apply within two years of their marriage, following which the district magistrate verifies it and forwards it to the UP National Integration Department. They then release Rs 50,000 to such interfaith couples as an incentive to promote intercaste and interreligious marriages.

In the year 2017, the Yogi Adityanath government had added a caveat to the scheme, whereby interfaith couples would not get the incentive money if they converted after they got married.

Speaking about the scheme, a senior government official said: “In UP, 11 interfaith couples were beneficiaries of the scheme last year and got Rs 50,000 each. This year no amount has been released. The four applications that were filed remained pending. The scheme will be reconsidered after the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion) Ordinance.”