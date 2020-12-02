PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
Webinar :Register now for webinar on 'Trade BankNifty in just 15 minutes a day' - By Asmita Patel
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

After 'love jihad' law, UP may withdraw scheme rewarding interfaith marriages

The Intercaste and Interfaith Marriage Incentive Scheme was started by the national integration department of Uttar Pradesh back in 1976 to incentivise interfaith marriages
Moneycontrol News
Dec 2, 2020 / 05:09 PM IST
Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath
Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath

After introducing a law banning ‘love jihad’ - forced religious conversion in the garb of love - the Uttar Pradesh government is planning to withdraw a scheme that has been rewarding interfaith marriages in the state for 44 years.

The Intercaste and Interfaith Marriage Incentive Scheme was started by the national integration department of Uttar Pradesh back in 1976 to incentivise interfaith marriages.

Uttarakhand, which was carved out of UP two decades ago, had retained the incentive scheme at the time of separation, but is currently looking at withdrawing it too, Times of India reported.

Until now, interfaith couples have been able to avail the monetary benefits of this scheme by writing to district magistrates. To enjoy the benefits of this scheme, one needs to apply within two years of their marriage, following which the district magistrate verifies it and forwards it to the UP National Integration Department. They then release Rs 50,000 to such interfaith couples as an incentive to promote intercaste and interreligious marriages.

In the year 2017, the Yogi Adityanath government had added a caveat to the scheme, whereby interfaith couples would not get the incentive money if they converted after they got married.

Related stories

Speaking about the scheme, a senior government official said: “In UP, 11 interfaith couples were beneficiaries of the scheme last year and got Rs 50,000 each. This year no amount has been released. The four applications that were filed remained pending. The scheme will be reconsidered after the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion) Ordinance.”
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Current Affairs #India #interfaith marriage #Love Jihad #Uttar Pradesh
first published: Dec 2, 2020 05:09 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | India to produce 100 million doses of Russian vaccine; Zydus Cadila's shots expected to launch in March 2021

Coronavirus Essential | India to produce 100 million doses of Russian vaccine; Zydus Cadila's shots expected to launch in March 2021

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.