After Lok Sabha poll rout, Rajasthan govt faces internal conflict

The recently-concluded Lok Sabha elections has created an internal conflict within the Congress unit in Rajasthan, where a blame game over the party's rout has begun between Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his deputy Sachin Pilot.

The Congress, that had won 99 out of 200 seats in state Assembly polls in 2018 and formed the government with the support its pre-poll ally Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD), failed to open its account in the 2019 general elections.

After the poll result, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi gave Gehlot a tongue-lashing for putting his son Vaibhav Gehlot above the party in Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting on May 25.

Vaibhav had contested from Jodhpur Assembly seat. He lost to BJP's Gajendra Singh Shekhawat by a margin of 2.74 lakh votes. The CM had extensively campaigned for his son. He had reportedly taken part in over 130 rallies and road shows, 93 of them in Jodhpur alone.

Ticking-off Gehlot for camping in Jodhpur for his son's election, Gandhi said the CM spent several days campaigning for his son and hence neglected the rest of the state.

It was followed by CM Gehlot putting blame on his deputy Sachin Pilot. In an interview to a news channel on June 3, the CM said Pilot, also the Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) chief, should own responsibility for his son's defeat from Jodhpur, as he got Vaibhav the party ticket from there.

He, however, later asserted in a tweet that some sections of the media were creating issues by quoting him out of context.

Following Gehlot’s remark, comments started pouring in from several party leaders. Todabhim MLA Prithviraj Meena expressed displeasure over his remark and called it "against the interest of the party ".

"A chief minister is responsible for an election defeat when the party is in power and when it is in the opposition, the responsibility lies with the party president," Meena told reporters at the party office in Jaipur on June 5.

He further said Gehlot should be replaced with his deputy Sachin Pilot as the state chief minister. He, however, called it his individual opinion.

Rajendra Chaudhary, a Congress leader from Jodhpur, called Gehlot’s statement "surprising ".

"The statement is surprising. Gehlot should take responsibility for the Jodhpur seat because it has been his domain for 40 years," said Chaudhary.

No comments have come from Sachin Pilot yet.

(With inputs from PTI)