After Lok Sabha drubbing, NCP may ask Congress for more seats in Maharashtra Assembly polls

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) is set to demand additional seats from the Indian National Congress for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly polls, according to a report by Mumbai Mirror.

The development comes days after the two parties -- part of the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) -- faced a drubbing in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The state is expected to elect the new Legislative Assembly in October.

NCP has reportedly claimed that it is the big brother in the state as it has more Members of Parliament (MPs) in the Lok Sabha than the Congress. The party secured more seats than the Congress in both, the 2014 and 2019 general elections in the state.

The Sharad Pawar-led party met on June 1 to analyse its performance in the recently concluded general election. They also strategised for the state polls.

The newspaper report, citing a former minister and a senior NCP leader, suggests that Pawar had made it clear that they want an alliance with the Congress for the state election, but on their terms.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

In the recently conducted general elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its ally Shiv Sena bagged 23 and 18 seats in Maharashtra, respectively. Congress and NCP won one and four seats, respectively. Asaduddin Owaisi’s All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) managed to wrest Aurangabad and Congress-supported independent candidate Navnit Ravi Rana emerged the winner in Amravati. Maharashtra has a total of 48 Parliamentary constituencies.

On May 30, Congress President Rahul Gandhi met Pawar at the latter's residence in Delhi and is learnt to have discussed the current political situation with him. Pawar was in the Congress before he floated the NCP in 1999. Details of the meeting were not immediately available.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra’s Revenue Minister and BJP leader Chandrakant Patil said his party and the Shiv Sena will share equal number of seats in the upcoming Maharashtra polls.

He added that Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis was the 'natural choice' of the people, the BJP and the Sena for the top post again.

Patil said the two parties would contest 135 seats each in the 288-member House and leave 18 seats for other allies. Some of BJP-Sena’s other allies include Union Minister Ramdas Athawale-led Republican Party of India (Athawale).