Mar 07, 2018 03:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

After Lenin, Periyar and Syama Prasad Mukherjee, now Ambedkar statue vandalised in Meerut

This is the fourth major case of statue vandalism in the country in the past few days.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

In yet another incident of statue vandalism, a figurine dedicated to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar was desecrated by unidentified people in Mawana, Meerut in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday night.

Media reports suggest that a case has been filed against unidentified men in UP incident.

Police in the northern state rushed a team to the spot to avoid any untoward incident. The local Dalit community held protests and blocked traffic on Wednesday morning. The protests ended after the administration assured that a new statue of Dr Ambedkar would be installed, reports said.

This is the fourth major case of statue vandalism report in the country in the past few days.

related news

A finger of the Dr Ambedkar's statue was found broken in Aligarh, following which local residents started protests.

On Sunday, two statues dedicated to Vladimir Lenin were pulled down by a mob in Tripura, days after the Bharatiya Janata Party ended the 25-year reign of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) in the recent state assembly election.

A day later, a statue of Tamil icon EV Ramasamy or ‘Periyar’ was vandalised in the state of Tamil Nadu.

On Wednesday morning, reports emerged that a bust of Syama Prasad Mukherjee, had been desecrated with a hammer in Kolkata by six Jadavpur University students.

Syama Prasad Mukherjee was the founder of the BJP's predecessor Jana Sangh.

Last year too, there were reports of an Ambedkar statue being vandalised in Meerut and Muzaffarnagar.

