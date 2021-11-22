After Lalit Goyal's arrest, ED raids 12 premises linked to IREO group: Report

Lalit Goyal’s name also figured in the 'Pandora Papers' global leak of offshore funds.

Days after the arrest of IREO's managing director Lalit Goyal, the Enforcement Directorate has raided 12 premises linked to the real-estate group, a report said on November 22.

Searches were carried out at the premises linked to the company in Delhi-NCR and Chandigarh, The Indian Express reported, adding that the offices of the chief executive officer and the chief financial officer were among those searched.

"The searches are going on currently. They are based on certain findings of the agency during our investigations," an ED official was quoted as saying by the newspaper.

On November 16, the ED had arrested Goyal in connection with a money laundering probe against him.

The businessman, who is also the vice chairman of IREO apart from being the MD, was taken into custody under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) by the federal probe agency in Chandigarh.

Ahead of his arrest, Goyal was stopped by immigration authorities on November 11 at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport in Delhi, on the basis of an ED look out circular against him. He was supposed to take a flight to the US.

Goyal was questioned at the airport and detained by the agency following which he was being questioned in Chandigarh.

Officials said as he was "evasive" while replying to the questions of the investigators, he was arrested.

Goyal, whose sister is married to BJP leader Sudhanshu Mittal, is being probed in relation with a money laundering case linked to alleged diversion of estimated $77 million (one million is equal to 10 lakhs) of home buyers’ funds, investments and shareholdings to some offshore entities.

Goyal’s name also figured in the 'Pandora Papers' global leak of offshore funds.

The businessman and his legal team had earlier denied any illegalities on their part and have said no funds were diverted abroad in violation of laws.

(With PTI inputs)