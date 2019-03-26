After Kartarpur, Pakistan plans new corridor to Sharda Temple in PoK

After the work on the Kartarpur corridor has begun, Pakistan is taking steps to open a similar corridor for Hindu pilgrims from India to visit the Sharda Temple in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), according to reports.

The two countries have been working towards opening a corridor linking Dera Baba Nanak in India with Gurdwara Darbar Sahib at Kartarpur, Pakistan.

Pakistan’s Express News television channel, citing sources in the foreign ministry, reported that officials would be visiting the Sharda Temple and would submit a report to Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Ramesh Vankwani, a lawmaker of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party was quoted by media reports as saying: “Pakistan has decided to open the Sharda temple. I am going to visit the place in a couple of days. I will also send a report...to Prime Minister Imran Khan. Work on the project will start in the current year, after which Hindus in Pakistan will also be able to visit the site.”

The Sharda Peeth temple is considered to be 5,000-years-old. Water from a pond called Madomati, near the temple, is considered sacred by Hindus.

It is believed that the site was one of the foremost temple universities in the Indian subcontinent between the 6th and the 12th century AD.

The temple is located on the banks of the Neelum River more than 100 kilometres from Muzaffarabad in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

In the past, India had made repeated requests for such an arrangement “keeping in mind the wishes and religious sentiments of people.”

The Indian Express quoted Indian government sources as saying: “India had made this request several times as part of the Composite Dialogue between India and Pakistan. The proposal was made keeping in mind the wishes and religious sentiments of people.”

On December 20, 2018, Minister of State for External Affairs VK Singh had told Rajya Sabha: “The issue of religious tourism to Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) has been raised from time to time. The Joint Statement issued following the meeting of the Foreign Ministers of India and Pakistan on 27 July 2011, inter-alia stated that travel across the Line of Control would be expanded to include visits for tourism and religious pilgrimage. India has proposed pilgrim’s visit to shrines in PoJK, including Sharada Peeth. Pakistan has not concurred with the proposal so far.”