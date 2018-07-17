App
Last Updated : Jul 17, 2018 09:19 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

After Karnataka polls, farmers use Modi, Shah cutouts as scarecrows: Report

The cutouts of the national leaders had been used while campaigning for the Karnataka Assembly election.

About two months after the Karnataka assembly election, farmers in Chikkamagaluru district are using cutouts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party president Amit Shah that were used during election campaigns as scarecrows, the Times of India reported.

Modi and Shah had addressed rallies at Chikkamagaluru district, and local party leaders had used massive cutouts of the two as part of their aggressive election campaign.

However, Rajesh Matapati, a resident of Tarikere in the district told the paper, "It is not restricted to any particular party. Party leaders had kept the cutouts to seek votes in the villages and semi urban areas. Now the farmers are using the same in their fields."

 

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

The BJP had emerged as the single largest party in the state, but failed to get a majority, and were left red-faced after party candidate BS Yeddyurappa had to sworn in as CM, but had to soon resign.

As far as agriculture in the district is concerned, the area had received good rainfall and sowing was almost complete, villagers told the paper.

TN Shivakiran, president of Lakkavalli grama panchayat said that he hadn't seen any cutouts used as scarecrows.
First Published on Jul 17, 2018 09:19 pm

