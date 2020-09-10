172@29@17@247!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|after-kangana-ranaut-manish-malhotra-on-bmc-radar-over-construction-5823101.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Pro Masters Virtual: Watch Subhadip Nandy talk about Intraday Trading Simplified on Sunday, 13th September at 11 AM
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Sep 10, 2020 06:20 PM IST | Source: PTI

After Kangana Ranaut, Manish Malhotra on BMC radar over construction

Malhotra has been asked to revert in seven days and give sufficient cause as to why the work should not be pulled down, a civic official said here on Thursday.

PTI
Image courtesy: Manish Malhotra/Twitter
Image courtesy: Manish Malhotra/Twitter

After Kangana Ranaut, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued a notice to Manish Malhotra for 'unauthorised construction' at the leading fashion designer's house here, an official said.

Malhotra has been asked to revert in seven days and give sufficient cause as to why the work should not be pulled down, a civic official said here on Thursday.

The notice points out unauthorised change of user from residential to commercial office on first floor of Malhotra's bungalow on Nargis Dutt Road in Pali Hill area of suburban Bandra. In the notice, issued on September 9, BMCs H-ward office has listed four alterations and asked Malhotra to submit proof in seven days "to show that the said building or work or change of user" is not unauthorised, the official said.

Close

The BMC has also asked him to show "sufficient cause" as to why the said building or work should not be pulled down.

related news

It said the illegal modifications include "addition and alteration by way of erecting partitions/cabins on first floor, unauthorised construction of two structures with brick masonry wall and AC sheet roof on second floor terrace."

On Wednesday, the BMC demolished "most of the 14 illegal alterations" made at the Bandra bungalow of Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut. That bungalow is also located on the same road in Pali Hill area, the official said.

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday stayed the demolition process at Kangana's bungalow and sought to know why did the civic body team enter the property when the owner was not present.
First Published on Sep 10, 2020 06:19 pm

tags #BMC #Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation #Current Affairs #India #Manish Malhotra #mumbai

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.