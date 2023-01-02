 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsIndia

After iPhones, India may soon start making MacBooks, boost incentive scheme

Moneycontrol News
Jan 02, 2023 / 10:50 AM IST

The IT ministry has sent a proposal for enhancement of the scheme, as of now the proposal is now in the hands of finance and some other related ministries.

India may soon manufacture MacBooks and iPads for Apple as the tech giant looks to broad-base its manufacturing. The government also plans to increase the scope of the production-linked incentive scheme for IT hardware to nearly Rs 20,000 crore as against the existing outlay of Rs 7,380 crore, according to a report by the Times of India.

The government wants to grow  Apple's manufacturing ecosystem in India, given the tech giant's 'China-plus-one strategy' a source in the IT ministry told the Times of India.

“We have tasted success with the iPhone production as Apple's all the top
manufacturers - Foxconn, Wistron and Pegatron - are now making smartphones worth billions of dollars in the country. The next step for us is to get the production of MacBook and other products such as iPad in India," Times of India said, citing a source in the ministry.

Also Read: Govt approves Rs 357 crore for Foxconn under PLI for mobile phones

The IT ministry has sent a proposal for enhancement of the scheme, as of now the proposal is now in the hands of finance and some other related ministries according to the report.

The PLI scheme for smartphones, introduced in 2021, promised an incentive support of of 1-4 percent over a four-year period, however the new scheme looks to boost the incentive support to 5 percent.