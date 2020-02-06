App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Time to reset economy

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials

Time to reset economy

BUDGET 2020 FULL COVERAGE | CHECK OUT NOW
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Feb 06, 2020 10:59 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

After infant’s death at Shaheen Bagh, bravery award winner writes to CJI to stop children from attending protests

The National Bravery Award winner has claimed that the incident was a violation of the infant's right to life under Article 21 of the Constitution

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Four-month-old Mohammed Jahaan's mother had carried him almost every day to the Shaheen Bagh protest till January 30, when the cold weather in Delhi got to him.

The infant passed away in his sleep after acquiring severe cold and congestion following exposure to the winter chill at the outdoor demonstration, reports suggest.

While Jahaan’s death did not change his mother Nazia’s mind, who reportedly remains undeterred and determined to continue protesting, it shook a twelve-year-old National Bravery Award winner.

Close

Zen Gunratan Sadavarte, a recipient of the 2019 Indian Council for Child Welfare (ICCW) National Bravery Award, has written to Chief Justice of India (CJI) SA Bobde seeking directions to prevent children from participating in demonstrations, claiming that it "amounts to cruelty".

related news

Sadavarte, a student of Class 7 from Mumbai, has in the letter to the CJI Office said that the parents of the four-month-old and the organisers of the anti-CAA sit-in at Shaheen Bagh "failed" to protect the rights of the kid, resulting in his death.

"The Shaheen Bagh protesters at New Delhi, include women, senior citizens, new-borns and children, ignoring the fact that new-born babies need a lot of attention and care as they cannot express their pains in particulars thereafter also ignoring the conditions unfavourable to the children, they are brought to the protest place which is violative of their child rights and natural justice," Sadavarte has said in the letter.

Sadavarte has also alleged that the police failed to stop children from participating in agitations harmful to their health. Sadavarte expressed surprise over even the death certificate of the four-month-old reportedly not mentioning the cause of death.

Releasing the letter to the media, she claimed that the incident was a violation of the infant's right to life under Article 21 of the Constitution.

Sadavarte had received the National Bravery Award for guiding 17 people to safety when a fire broke out at Parel's Crystal Tower in 2018.

(With inputs from PTI)

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 6, 2020 10:59 am

tags #Current Affairs #Delhi #India #Shaheen bagh

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.