you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 18, 2019 09:59 PM IST | Source: PTI

After I-T raids, Shiv Sena picks holes in demonetisation

The Sena, a BJP ally, said in the last few days, there have been I-T raids on prominent political parties and their leaders in which large amount of cash is claimed to have been confiscated.

The Shiv Sena on April 18 sought to pick holes in the BJP-led government's demonetisation exercise after the I-T raids during the ongoing poll season and said the note-ban was aimed at weeding out black money and stop illegal distribution ofcash during elections.

The Sena, a BJP ally, said in the last few days, there have been I-T raids on prominent political parties and their leaders in which large amount of cash is claimed to have been confiscated.

There was an I-T raid on DMK leader Kanimozhi's house and that the opposition is alleging the ruling party in Tamil Nadu is using the state machinery to put pressure on the DMK, said the Sena in an editorial in its mouthpiece 'Saamana'.

"There is an AIADMK government in place in TamilNadu and the BJP is fighting election by allying with it," the Sena said.

The Uddhav Thackeray-led party further noted that cash amounting to Rs 100 crore was seized from an aide of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath and around Rs 211 crore has been confiscated in Maharashtra till now.

"The purpose of demonetisation was to strike at the source of black money. It was said the exercise will stop terrorism in Kashmir and curb funding to terrorists.

"The government had also believed that demonetisation will ensure that distribution ofblack money during the election stops," the Sena observed, seeking to remind the BJP about the goals of the 2016 move to scrap high-value notes.

The Sena said the new government will have to take strong steps against terrorism funding and corruption.

It further said Naxalites and terrorists still possess black money and use it for killing people.
First Published on Apr 18, 2019 09:56 pm

tags #black money #Current Affairs #demonetisation #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics #Shiv Sena

