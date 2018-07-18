App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 18, 2018 07:06 PM IST | Source: PTI

After 'Hindu Pak' jibe, Tharoor wonders if Talibanisation has started in Hinduism

Tharoor had recently courted a huge controversy with remarks that the BJP, if voted to power again, will rewrite the Constitution and pave the way for the creation of a "Hindu Pakistan".

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Days after the walls of his office here were defaced by BJP youth wing members, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor has wondered whether "Talibanisation of Hinduism" has started.

Tharoor had recently courted a huge controversy with remarks that the BJP, if voted to power again, will rewrite the Constitution and pave the way for the creation of a "Hindu Pakistan".

"They are asking me to go to Pakistan. Who has given them the right to decide that I am not a Hindu like them and so I cannot live in India?

"The BJP's talk of 'Hindu Rashtra' is really dangerous and will destroy this nation. Has Talibanisation started in Hinduism?" the Congress MP from Thiruvananthapuram told workers of Kerala's opposition United Democratic Front (UDF) at a protest march against alleged neglect of the state by the Centre yesterday.

Members of the BJP's youth wing-- Bhartiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM)-- had defaced Tharoor's office on Monday while demanding an apology for his "Hindu Pakistan" comments.

The Congress had distanced itself from his comments and cautioned its leaders to choose words carefully while rejecting the saffron party's "hatred".

Five BJYM workers were arrested and released on bail yesterday in connection with the incident of vandalism at Tharoor's office.

BJP workers had shown black flags to the former Union minister yesterday.
First Published on Jul 18, 2018 05:45 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Politics

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.