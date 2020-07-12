After father Amitabh, Abhishek Bachchan too tests positive for COVID-19

Co-owner of Chennaiyin FC Abhishek Bachchan during the Indian Super League (ISL) match against North East United FC at Jawaharlal Nehru stadium in Chennai. (PTI)

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan has tested positive for COVID-19.

Earlier, his father Amitabh Bachchan was admitted to Mumbai's Nanavati hospital after testing positive for the virus.

"Earlier today both my father and I tested positive for COVID 19. Both of us having mild symptoms have been admitted to hospital. We have informed all the required authorities and our family and staff are all being tested. I request all to stay calm and not panic. Thank you," Abhishek tweeted, adding that Mumbai's civic body, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), has been in touch with the family.

According to sources, both are in stable condition without any complications.

Taking to Twitter, the senior Bachchan had earlier said, "I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests , results awaited .. All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested."