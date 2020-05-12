App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 12, 2020 01:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

After facing flak, Delhi govt issues fresh SOP on reporting COVID-19 death toll timely

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari urged the chief minister to "tell the truth", saying people have a right to know about the severity of the outbreak.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
File image
File image

After facing flak over the mismatch between the COVID-19 death toll provided by the government and hospital data, the state has blamed hospitals and issued guidelines to report such fatalities in a timely manner, according to a PTI report.

In an order, Chief Secretary Vijay Dev has said that it has come to the notice of the government that public and private hospitals (both COVID-19 dedicated and non-COVID-19 hospitals) are not reporting deaths caused by the novel coronavirus in a timely and regular manner.

It has also been observed that despite repeated reminders, the death summaries of the deceased are not being provided to the death audit committee leading to the submission of "incorrect or delayed reports", Dev said in the order.

Coronavirus LIVE updates

He further said that every COVID-19 hospital and other health facilities will appoint nodal officers who will ensure timely communication of deaths.

“MS (medical superintendent)/MD (medical director)/Directors of all concerned hospitals will ensure this on a daily basis without fail," he said.

If there is a delay in reporting of deaths, the MS, MD or nodal officer of the 'defaulter hospital' will have to file a written explanation, the official order said.

Even if no death has happened, even then a NIL report shall be furnished by email to IDSP Cell for the compilation of death data, the order stated.

Coronavirus state-wise tally

Officials of the 10 hospitals treating COVID-19 patients have reportedly said the number of people who have died due to the virus is higher than what the Delhi government’s health bulletin reflects.

Congress leader Ajay Maken sought more transparency from the Kejriwal government on the coronavirus deaths and Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari urged the chief minister to "tell the truth", saying people have a right to know about the severity of the outbreak.

(With inputs from PTI)

Follow our full coverage on COVID-19 here.

First Published on May 12, 2020 01:28 pm

tags #coronavirus #Delhi #Health #India

