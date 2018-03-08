App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Mar 08, 2018 09:23 PM IST | Source: PTI

After e-Visa scheme, govt implements online visa services to foreigners

A scheme to provide various visa services to foreign nationals online is underway after the execution of the highly successful e-Visa scheme, the Ministry of Home Affairs said today.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

A scheme to provide various visa services to foreign nationals online is underway after the execution of the highly successful e-Visa scheme, the Ministry of Home Affairs said today.

This was conveyed at a high-level meeting chaired by Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh wherein he reviewed the e-Visa scheme and the various aspects of the Foreign Contribution Regulations Act (FCRA).

Singh said the e-Visa and FCRA schemes were being implemented by the foreigners division of the home ministry with a view to improve the efficiency and transparency of various services being provided to Indian and foreign nationals.

The integrated online visa system under the immigration, visa, foreigners registration and tracking (IVFRT) project has been operationalised in 163 out of 178 Indian Missions abroad, and the biometric enrollment has been implemented in 115 Indian missions, a home ministry statement said.

related news

"This system facilitates easy sharing and monitoring of visa data on real time basis across various immigration offices. A scheme to provide various visa services online to foreign nationals is also under implementation," it said.

The home minister appreciated the fact that the e-Visa scheme, introduced in the year 2014 for tourism category, had been extended to cover business and medical categories.

The facility is now available for nationals of 163 countries for entry into India through 25 international airports and five sea ports in the country.

Singh said the revamped FCRA website was more user-friendly, transparent and ensures hassle-free interaction of users with the government.

The website ensures that all FCRA services are available through the online mode only. For better coordination of the incoming Foreign Contributions (FC), the banks have been integrated with the FCRA System, he said.

Union home secretary Rajiv Gauba, senior officers of the ministries of home and external affairs as well as security agencies were present in the meeting.

tags #policy

most popular

EXCLUSIVE | Here's a list of loans issued by banks to Mehul Choksi's Gitanjali Gems

EXCLUSIVE | Here's a list of loans issued by banks to Mehul Choksi's Gitanjali Gems

CBI acting at Centre's behest to malign my father's image, says Karti Chidambaram

CBI acting at Centre's behest to malign my father's image, says Karti Chidambaram

Mehul Choksi, Nirav Modi diverted funds to overseas firms: ED

Mehul Choksi, Nirav Modi diverted funds to overseas firms: ED

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC