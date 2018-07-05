After dropping seaplane project, Kerala government orders asset redeployment

Kerala’s dream seaplane project has crash landed with the state government deciding to hand over the equipment and facilities set up for the project to Kannur International Airport Limited (KIAL) and DoT and DTPC. The seaplane project, launched in 2013, was grounded after protests from the fishermen community.

As per a report in The New Indian Express, it has been estimated that the state government has spent up to Rs. 13.57 crore as of 2016 on the sea plane project in the form of upkeep of the assets including waterdrome, houseboat, speed boats, floating jetty, channel marking buoys, X-ray machines, hand held metal detectors, door frame metal detectors, VHF equipment, communication systems, fire fighting equipment, wind direction indicators, explosive detection kits, explosive vapour detectors etc. and the salary of security personnel.

The state government recently sanctioned a sum of Rs 81.45 lakhs as six-month expense for the maintenance of the waterdrome facilities and its redeployment to various institutions including KIAL, DTPC Kollam and DoT.

This comes at a time when the aviation regulator DGCA last week issued licensing norms for setting up water aerodromes facilities. A day after the development, the Odisha government has directed its tourism department to cooperate with SpiceJet Limited and Airport Authority of India (AAI) and explore the possibility of introducing sea plane services in Odisha.

The project has also bled a couple of private players like Seabird Seaplane Pvt Ltd, and Kairali Aviations, who had hired amphibian aircraft and brought them on lease from foreign countries to Kerala for holding services from CIAL to connect the scenic spots in the state and Lakshadweep with seaplane services.