Feb 27, 2018 10:47 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

After Delhi CS row, AAP mulls live-streaming all meetings with bureaucrats

The live-stream of such meetings will include audio and would be accessible to the public.

Moneycontrol News

Days after Aam Aadmi Party legislator Prakash Jarwalwas was accused of assaulting Delhi’s Chief Secretary, the Arvind Kejriwal-led government is planning to live-stream all its meetings with bureaucrats, according to a report by the The Times of India.

According to the plan, even Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s meetings with bureaucrats will be live-streamed so that the people can understand how the political executive and the bureaucracy play a crucial role in governance, the report said.

The live-streaming of such meetings will include audio and would be accessible to the public. However, no confidential meeting will be live-streamed.

The mechanism is likely to add transparency to how planning and processing of various projects happens at the highest level and open them to public scrutiny.

related news

A cabinet note may be prepared in the coming weeks and the matter may be taken up for discussion after that, the report has said.

The Delhi government is also planning to develop a file-tracking system that will be accessible to the public. The system will give details about who held the file for how many days, remarks of the officers and the political executive on it.

A government official told the newspaper, “The live feed would be available on a dedicated website where people could hear who spoke what in the meetings. With the file-tracking plan, we want to put every noting and detail of each file pending at each stage on the website so that people can know which officer or which political functionary held up the file for how many days.”

The forthcoming Delhi budget is likely to allocate funds for the plan if it is approved in time.

