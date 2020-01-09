After Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh, Puducherry declares Chhapaak tax-free

After Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh, Puducherry has also declared that Deepika Padukone's movie, Chhapaak, will be made tax-free in the Union Territory, News18 has reported.

The film is based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal, with Deepika playing the lead role.

The development assumes significance in the background of the actor paying a surprise visit to the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus in Delhi on January 7 in a show of solidarity with students protesting against the violence on university campus on January 5.

Deepika was seen sharing the stage with JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh, who was seriously injured in the violence, as well as former JNUSU president Kanhaiya Kumar, who was seen raising slogans, in a video that went viral. According to news agency PTI, she left without addressing the crowd.

Soon after her visit, calls to boycott her film were made on Twitter, where '#Boycott Chhapaak' started trending. On the one hand, Delhi BJP spokesperson Tajinder Singh Bagga called for a boycott of the actor's films, while on the other, several others lauded the actor for standing up for the students.