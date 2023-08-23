After Chandrayaan-3, India and Japan to jointly look for water in moon’s polar regions

After Chandrayaan-3, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) plans to collaborate with the Japanese space agency JAXA for a moon lander mission. The proposed Joint Lunar Polar Exploration (LUPEX) is aimed at exploring water resources in the lunar polar regions.
The announcement came after a recent meeting between ISRO chief S Somanath and Saku Tsuneka, Director General of the National Astronomical Observatory of Japan and Vice-Chair of Japan’s Cabinet Committee on National Space Policy. LUPEX, which is slated to be launched in the next few years, will involve a Japanese rocket carrying an Indian lunar lander and a Japanese rover.
The primary objectives of the collaboration are to:
By understanding if the moon’s polar region holds water in usable condition, LUPEX will seek to provide an important gauge for calculating how much water, oxygen and other support materials must be transported and how much can be sourced locally. The rover will be equipped with both thin-film solar cells and ultra-high-energy-density batteries to allow it to maintain power through dark lunar lights and in dark regions there.
