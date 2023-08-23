After Chandrayaan-3, India and Japan to jointly look for water in moon’s polar regions

Chandrayaan 3 has successfully landed on the moon.

After Chandrayaan-3, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) plans to collaborate with the Japanese space agency JAXA for a moon lander mission. The proposed Joint Lunar Polar Exploration (LUPEX) is aimed at exploring water resources in the lunar polar regions.

The announcement came after a recent meeting between ISRO chief S Somanath and Saku Tsuneka, Director General of the National Astronomical Observatory of Japan and Vice-Chair of Japan’s Cabinet Committee on National Space Policy. LUPEX, which is slated to be launched in the next few years, will involve a Japanese rocket carrying an Indian lunar lander and a Japanese rover.

The primary objectives of the collaboration are to:





Explore lunar polar region suitability for establishing a lunar base for sustainable activities



Demonstrate lunar and planetary surface exploration technologies such as vehicular transport and overnight survival



Obtain knowledge on availability of lunar water-ice resources

According to the JAXA website, in the last few years, the analysis of observational data has suggested the existence of water in the lunar polar regions. “JAXA is collaborating with ISRO to plan an international collaborative mission to obtain the data on the quantity and forms of the water resources present on the moon,” it said. The aim is to determine the feasibility of utilising such resources for sustainable space exploration activities in the future. “By carrying out this mission in cooperation with ISRO, we contribute to the strengthening of international partnerships in the field of sustainable space development,” the JAXA website said.

By understanding if the moon’s polar region holds water in usable condition, LUPEX will seek to provide an important gauge for calculating how much water, oxygen and other support materials must be transported and how much can be sourced locally. The rover will be equipped with both thin-film solar cells and ultra-high-energy-density batteries to allow it to maintain power through dark lunar lights and in dark regions there.