App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 02, 2019 11:48 AM IST | Source: PTI

After Centre ban, several properties linked to JeI leaders sealed in Kashmir: Police

The ban follows a massive crackdown on the outfit in the Valley since last week.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
Whatsapp

Authorities in Kashmir have sealed several properties belonging to Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI), including residences of some of its activists, police said on March 2, days after the Centre banned the outfit on grounds that it was "in close touch" with militant groups and was likely to "escalate secessionist movement".

Several properties, including residential houses, belonging to various JeI leaders and activists were sealed in many areas of the city and elsewhere in the Valley on March 1 night, a police official said.

He said bank accounts of JeI leaders have also been freezed.

Various district magistrates have also sought list of moveable and immovable properties of the Jamaat leaders, he said.

related news

However, it was not clear if the move was linked to the ban on JeI or was done by NIA in connection with its probe into money-laundering cases.

The Centre on February 28 banned Jamaat-e-Islami Jammu and Kashmir for five years under anti-terror law on grounds that it was "in close touch" with militant outfits and was expected to "escalate secessionist movement" in the state.

A notification, banning the group under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, was issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs after a high-level meeting on security, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The ban follows a massive crackdown on the outfit in the Valley since last week. Around 150 leaders and activists of the outfit have been detained in raids at several places across Kashmir.

According to central government officials, the Jamaat was responsible for the creation of the state's biggest terrorist group Hizbul Mujahideen and the brain behind the formation of Hurriyat Conference.

The Hurriyat, a conglomerate of separatists, has been ideologically supporting Pakistan-sponsored violent terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir, they say.

Kashmir-based political parties have criticized the ban on JeI.
First Published on Mar 2, 2019 11:36 am

tags #India #JeI

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.