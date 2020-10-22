After BJP's Bihar manifesto promise, Tamil Nadu CM announces free vaccine for all in state

After the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) said in its manifesto for Bihar Assembly polls that it would be providing free vaccine when it becomes available to the people of Bihar, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami followed suit on October 22.

"A COVID-19 vaccine, when it is ready, will be provided free of cost to all the people of the state," Palaniswami said, hours after the BJP's announcement created a furore, with several Opposition parties criticising the saffron party.

BJP's manifesto, called ‘Paanch sutra, ek lakshya, 11 sankalp’, promises a COVID-19 vaccine to everyone in Bihar as soon as it is available.

"In the fight against coronavirus, the NDA government has set an example in the country. It is our resolution that as soon as the vaccine will be approved by the ICMR, every person in the state will be vaccinated," the manifesto read.

This announcement drew criticism from certain quarters, with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) asking what happens to those states which are not ruled by the BJP.

"Indians who didn't vote BJP will not get a free COVID vaccine?" the party's tweeted from its official Twitter handle.