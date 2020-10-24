After Bihar, Tamil Nadu and Madhya Pradesh, Puducherry announces free COVID-19 vaccine for all

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanswamy has said his government will provide free COVID-19 vaccine to the people of the Union Territory irrespective of the Centre providing funds for it. The vaccine should be available for free to everyone in the country, the senior Congress leader said.

"Vaccines were given free to people for smallpox and polio. It is our stand that vaccines should be given to everyone. We will vaccinate everyone in Puducherry whether the Centre provides funds or not," the New Indian Express quoted the CM as saying.

Following BJP's decision to include free COVID-19 vaccine in its manifesto for Bihar, Tamil Nadu and Madhya Pradesh state governments also promised free vaccines to citizens.

Bihar, where the NDA is in power, will vote for the new assembly in three phases, beginning October 28. Releasing the manifesto on October 22, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said, "As soon as COVID-19 vaccine will be available for production at a mass scale, every person in Bihar will get free vaccination."

A few hours later, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami announced free vaccine. He said, "A COVID-19 vaccine, when it is ready, will be provided free of cost to all the people of the state."

Similarly, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, too, tweeted that the COVID-19 vaccine would be made available free of cost to the people of the state.

The BJP's decision to include the vaccine promise in the poll manifest drew a sharp response from the opposition parties, with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Congress asking about the people living in the states not ruled by the BJP.

"GOI just announced India’s COVID access strategy. Kindly refer to the state-wise election schedule to know when you will get it, along with a hoard of false promises," Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said in a tweet.