Last Updated : Jun 08, 2019 09:46 AM IST | Source: PTI

After Bihar, JD(U) becomes a recognized state party in Arunachal Pradesh

The party will also be able to use its symbol, arrow, in Arunachal Pradesh, the statement said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
The Janata Dal (United), headed by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, has become a recognised state party in Arunachal Pradesh, the Election Commission has said.

The JD(U) won seven seats in the 60-member assembly of the northeastern state, next only to the ruling BJP which bagged 41 seats and secured a majority.

"The Janata Dal (United) is now a recognised state party in the states of Arunachal Pradesh and Bihar," an EC statement said on June 7.

The party will also be able to use its symbol, arrow, in Arunachal Pradesh, the statement said.

The JD(U) shares power with the BJP and Ram Vilas Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party in Bihar.

After its success in Arunachal Pradesh, JD(U) national general secretary K C Tyagi had said, "The tally entitles us to the status of the main opposition party. But we will offer full support to the BJP government" in that state.

"Even if we get the opposition party status, we will be a friendly opposition," Tyagi had made it clear.
First Published on Jun 8, 2019 09:40 am

