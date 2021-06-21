MARKET NEWS

After Assam, Uttar Pradesh framing two-child policy to check rising population

The chairman of the Uttar Pradesh Law Commission, Aditya Nath Mittal, said that there should be a check on the increasing population.

Moneycontrol News
June 21, 2021 / 10:29 AM IST
(Representative image: Reuters)

The Uttar Pradesh Law Commission has started work on a draft proposal to check the increasing population in the state. The law seeks to limit the benefits of state schemes to those with two or less children.

The chairman of the Uttar Pradesh Law Commission, Aditya Nath Mittal, said that there should be a check on the increasing population. "The draft law will be prepared in the next two months and the report will be submitted to the state government," Mittal said, as quoted by Ians.

Read | Assam to gradually implement two-child norm for availing benefits under some schemes: Himanta Biswa Sarma

He stressed that population control is different from family planning and the law is not "against any particular religion" and human rights.

"Resources are already overstretched due to increasing population. Be it medical facilities, food grains and jobs -- everything is under stress due to the rising population," Mittal said.

"Imagine if the population of the state remains 22 crore to 23 crore even after 20 years, then what will be the state's condition? There will be the availability of everything in abundance for the future generation. There will be no scarcity of resources," he added.

Mittal further said that an exhaustive study of all such laws will be carried out before drafting the proposed law.

Mittal said those who are helping and contributing towards population control in the state should continue to get the benefit of government resources and facilities.

The Law Commission chairman's statement comes after Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma recently announced his government's proposed population control policy.

Sarma has already announced the gradual implementation of the two-child policy for availing benefits under specific schemes funded by the state.
