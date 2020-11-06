After AP, 84 schools in Uttarakhand's Pauri district closed after 80 teachers test positive for COVID-19

Eighty-four schools in five blocks of Uttarakhand's Pauri District of Garhwal Division have been closed for five days after 80 teachers tested positive for COVID-19.

The Uttarakhand government had allowed the reopening of schools in the state for Class 10 and 12 students from November 2 in line with the home ministry guidelines.

The teachers who tested positive worked in schools of the Khirsu, Pauri, Kot, Pabo, and Kaljikhal blocks of Pauri district, Hindustan Times reported.

State Health Secretary Amit Negi has said district magistrates of all 13 districts have been directed to conduct COVID-19 tests of on-duty school teachers.

He further cautioned the people against the surge in COVID-19 cases during the winter season and the upcoming festive season.

Not just in Uttarakhand, a day before November 5, as many as 262 students and about 160 teachers had tested positive in Andhra Pradesh after schools were reopened on November 2 for Class 9 and 10 students.

However, Commissioner of School Education V Chinna Veerabhadrudu said the figure is not alarming when compared to the number of students attending the schools, though every care is being taken to ensure COVID-19 safety protocols are in place in every institution.