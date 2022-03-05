After Amul, Mother Dairy to hike milk prices in Delhi-NCR from tomorrow

PC: Mother Dairy

Mother Dairy has announced that it will be increasing milk prices by Rs 2 per litre from Sunday, i.e., March 6, in the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR). Mother Dairy milk will also be costlier in Haryana, Western Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand.

Mother Dairy had last revised its liquid milk prices on July 11, 2021.

“In view of the rising procurement prices (the amount paid to farmers), fuel costs and costs of packaging material, Mother Dairy is compelled to raise its liquid milk prices by Rs 2 per litre in Delhi NCR with effect from March 6, 2022,” the company said on Saturday.

From now, full cream milk will cost Rs 59 per litre from Sunday, up from Rs 57 per litre on Saturday. Prices of toned milk will increase to Rs 49, while double toned milk will rise to Rs 43 per litre. Cow milk prices have been hiked to Rs 51 per litre from Rs 49 per litre. Bulk vended milk (token milk) price has been raised to Rs 46 from Rs 44 per litre.

“The company has been experiencing a surge in varied input costs which have increased multifold,” Mother Dairy said.

“The surge in farm prices is only being partially passed on to the consumers, with an effective revision of only four percent, which is lower than the increase witnessed in the farm prices and overall food inflation, thereby securing the interests of both the stakeholders,” the company explained.

“As a responsible organization, Mother Dairy has consistently worked towards providing remunerative prices to milk producers, thereby ensuring the sustainability of dairying and availability of quality milk,” Mother Dairy added.