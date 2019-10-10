After a flat August, hiring activity sees 8% rise in September: Report

Hiring activity has seen a rise of 8 percent in September on the back of strong growth in the IT sector, while auto and banking industry continued to witness a dip, a report said on October 10.

The Naukri JobSpeak Index for September stood at 2,279 registering a rise of 8 percent compared to the year-ago period when it stood at 2,119.

Hiring activity in IT-software and BPO industries continued to grow by 33 percent and 19 percent, respectively during the month of September.

However, hiring in industries like banking (down 5 percent) and auto (20 percent) continued to witness a dip.

"After a flat August, hiring has made a comeback in September on the back of strong growth in IT sector. The slowdown still continues to reflect in auto and banking industries," Pawan Goyal, chief business officer, Naukri.com said.

Goyal further said all other key industries have posted positive year-on-year growth rates during September.

The report further noted that demand for professionals across functional areas including sales and ITES grew by 4 percent and 16 percent, respectively.

Among experience bands, hiring for mid-management roles (8-12 years experience) witnessed the highest year-on-year growth (10 percent).

Among cities, Hyderabad and Bangalore led the way with robust growth rates of 25 percent and 16 percent, respectively.