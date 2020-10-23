172@29@17@241!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|after-52-years-railways-to-exit-catering-services-for-parliamentarians-itdc-to-step-in-6004591.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 23, 2020 03:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

After 52 years, Railways to exit catering services for Parliamentarians; ITDC to step in

There are more than 100 officials from the Northern Railway posted at Parliament for catering duties.

Moneycontrol News

After over half a century of feeding lawmakers within Parliament premises, Indian Railways is all set to exit its canteens and kitchens next month as a new agency takes over, The Indian Express reported.

The Northern Railway, which has been providing catering services in Parliament, has received a communique from the Lok Sabha secretariat asking it to vacate the premises and recall its staff by November 15, the report said.

The Indian Tourism Development Corporation (ITDC) will take over the catering job. Officials told the newspaper that while the usual practice is for a committee of Members of Parliament (MPs) to oversee the catering arrangements, no such committee has been constituted for the current Lok Sabha, and the decision was taken by the Secretariat administration.

"There have often been quality issues with the railway food," an official told the newspaper when asked about the reason for the change.

There are more than 100 officials from the Northern Railway posted at Parliament for catering duties. During House Sessions, additional staff from the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) are also deployed. According to the report, the Railways has sanctioned a strength of 417 officials as catering staff in Parliament.

Officials told the newspaper that an alternative to Railways had also been contemplated during the previous United Progressive Alliance (UPA) regime.
First Published on Oct 23, 2020 03:07 pm

