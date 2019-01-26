App
Last Updated : Jan 26, 2019 04:52 PM IST | Source: PTI

After 2018 fiasco, Rahul Gandhi gets front row seat at 70th Republic Day

While Gandhi got a front row seat, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad was seen seated in the second row behind Gandhi, unlike last year when both of them were made to sit in the sixth row.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

After a row over his seating arrangement at the Republic Day last year, Congress president Rahul Gandhi was seen sitting in the front row along with Union minister Nitin Gadkari at the 70th Republic Day celebrations.

Gandhi, who had taken over as the new Congress chief last year from his mother Sonia Gandhi, was designated the sixth row seat during the 2018 Republic Day celebrations, prompting angry protest from his party which accused the government of setting aside traditions and indulging in "cheap politics".

The Congress sources maintained that their party presidents had always been seated in the front row at the Republic Day Parade celebrations at Rajpath.

Gandhi earlier took to Twitter to wish the countrymen on Republic Day.

"Best wishes to the countrymen on Republic Day," he said.

Senior party leader P Chidambaram also wished the citizens on the occasion.

"Happy Republic Day to all. Republic Day marks the birth of the Constitution of India. Celebrating the Constitution is a joy. Saving the Constitution is a duty," he tweeted.

Other senior Congress leaders also put out a number of messages on their Twitter accounts, giving best wishes to the countrymen on Republic Day.

"Remembering our founding fathers on the 70th Republic Day. It is time to rededicate ourselves to the values of equality, liberty and justice enshrined in our constitution, which make us a great nation. Jai Hind," Anand Sharma said.
First Published on Jan 26, 2019 04:40 pm

