 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsIndia

After 2 years of subdued festivities, Christmas celebrated with fervour across country

PTI
Dec 25, 2022 / 06:39 PM IST

The festive spirit started with special midnight masses held in churches, pealing of church bells and singing of carols.

Devotees offer prayers on the occasion of Christmas at St. Andrew Church, in Jaipur, on Dec 25, 2022. (PTI Photo)

After two years of muted festivities due to Covid, crowds thronged churches across the country this Christmas on Sunday for special prayers as people celebrated the birth of Jesus Christ.

The festive spirit started with special midnight masses held in churches, pealing of church bells and singing of carols.

In Chhattisgarh, thousands of people assembled at Jashpur's Cathedral of Our Lady of the Rosary, ranked as the second largest church in Asia in terms of seating capacity, and other places across the state to celebrate the festival.

The church located in Jashpur's Kunkuri town has the capacity to accommodate nearly 10,000 people.

COVID-19 Vaccine
Frequently Asked Questions

View more

How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.
 View more
+ Show

In capital Raipur and other major cities of the state, churches were decked up with lights and Christmas trees.

In Nagaland, a Christian majority state, homes, public buildings and places were magnificently decorated in the northeastern state while revellers moved around on the eve of Christmas shouting 'Merry Christmas' and clear sky also lit up with fireworks at the stroke of midnight.