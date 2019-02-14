Present
Moneycontrol

Budget2019

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsors

you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Feb 14, 2019 09:20 PM IST | Source: PTI

After 17 years, Gujarat govt announces compensation for Godhra train carnage victims

The Godhra train burning incident had led to one of the worst riots in the country in which around over 1,000 people, mostly of minority community, were killed in Gujarat in 2002.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Almost 17 years after the Godhra train burning incident, the Gujarat government on Thursday announced compensation of Rs five lakh each for the families of 52 victims. In an official release, the state government said the decision has been taken as per the Gujarat High Court order of 2017. The compensation will be paid from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund.

The Godhra train burning incident had led to one of the worst riots in the country in which around over 1,000 people, mostly of minority community, were killed in Gujarat in 2002.

Since seven out of the 59 victims remained unidentified till date, a cumulative compensation of Rs 260 lakh would be paid to the kin of the remaining 52 victims, the release said.

The high court had directed the state government as well as Railways to pay compensation to the kin of those killed in the tragedy, it said.

Both the government and the Railways were asked to separately pay Rs 5 lakh to the victims' family members. This way each of the family member would get Rs 10 lakh.

As per the release, 59 persons lost their lives when the S-6 coach of Sabarmati Express was torched at Godhra Railway Station on February 27, 2002.
First Published on Feb 14, 2019 09:15 pm

tags #Current Affairs #Gujarat #India

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.