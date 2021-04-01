English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Be a PRO and access E-DECMA on 10th & 11th April at no extra cost. Know More
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

AFSPA extended in three districts of Arunachal Pradesh by another six months: MHA

Tirap, Changlang and Longding districts of Arunachal Pradesh and four police stations bordering Assam were declared "disturbed" areas under the AFSPA.

PTI
April 01, 2021 / 05:44 PM IST
AFSPA empowers security forces to arrest a person without a warrant (Representative image: AP)

AFSPA empowers security forces to arrest a person without a warrant (Representative image: AP)

The Centre has extended the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act in three districts of Arunachal Pradesh besides four police station areas in three other districts bordering Assam by another six months, and declared them "disturbed" in view of continuing activities of banned insurgent groups.

According to a notification issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), Tirap, Changlang and Longding districts of Arunachal Pradesh and four police stations bordering Assam were declared "disturbed" areas under the AFSPA.

"Tirap, Changlang and Longding districts in Arunachal Pradesh and the areas falling within the jurisdiction of the following four police stations in other districts of Arunachal Pradesh, bordering the state of Assam, are declared as 'disturbed area' under Section 3 of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958 up to September 30, 2021 with effect from April 1, 2021, unless withdrawn earlier," the notification said.

The four police stations are Namsai and Mahadevpur police stations in Namsai district, Roing police station in Lower Dibang Valley district and Sunpura police station in Lohit district.

The decision was taken following a review of the law and order situation in the three districts and the four police station areas concerned, a home ministry official said.

Close

Related stories

The AFSPA empowers security forces to arrest a person without a warrant, enter or search a premises without a warrant along with some other actions.

Banned insurgent groups National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN-K), United Liberation Front Of Assam (ULFA) and National Democratic Front of Boroland (NDFB) are active in these areas of Arunachal Pradesh.
PTI
TAGS: #AFSPA #Arunachal Pradesh #Assam #Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) #NSCN-K #ULFA
first published: Apr 1, 2021 05:44 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save podcast: Home loan rates have fallen, but borrowers may not get the benefit

Simply Save podcast: Home loan rates have fallen, but borrowers may not get the benefit

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.