English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    African woman with recent travel history to Nigeria Delhi's 5th monkeypox case

    She was admitted to LNJP Hospital two days ago and her reports came out on Friday night, confirming that she was positive.

    PTI
    August 13, 2022 / 03:24 PM IST
    Monkeypox is a disease that causes fevers and skin lesions.

    Monkeypox is a disease that causes fevers and skin lesions.

    Delhi reported its fifth monkeypox case with a 22-year-old African woman testing positive for the infection, official sources said on Saturday. The woman had travelled to Nigeria a month ago.

    She was admitted to LNJP Hospital two days ago and her reports came out on Friday night, confirming that she was positive. She is the second woman in the national capital to contract the infection.

    Four persons, including two women, are admitted to the LNJP Hospital with monkeypox while one patient was discharged from the facility.
    PTI
    Tags: #Delhi #monkeypox #Nigeria
    first published: Aug 13, 2022 03:24 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.