    African swine fever reported in Kerala's Wayanad

    The disease was confirmed among pigs of two farms in the district after the samples were tested at the National Institute of High-Security Animal Diseases in Bhopal.

    PTI
    July 22, 2022 / 10:16 AM IST
    Representative Image

    African swine fever has been reported from two farms at Mananthavady in Kerala's Wayanad district, officials said on Friday.

    An official from the Animal Husbandry Department told PTI that the samples were sent for testing after pigs at one of the farms died en masse.

    ''Now the test result has confirmed the infection. Directions have been issued to cull 300 pigs of the second farm,'' the official said.

    The Department said steps are being taken to prevent the disease from being spread.

    The state had earlier this month tightened bio-security measures following an alert from the Centre that African swine fever has been reported in Bihar and a few northeastern states.

    African swine fever is a highly contagious and fatal viral disease affecting domestic pigs.
    PTI
    first published: Jul 22, 2022 10:16 am
