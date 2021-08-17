Neighbours of Afghanistan will feel safe if its soil not used for terrorist activities: India at UNSC meet

A member of Taliban (C) stands outside Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Image: Reuters)

India has said neighbours of Afghanistan would feel safe if the country's land was not used for terrorist activities. It also said that the present situation in Afghanistan is of great concern and a broader representation would help the "arrangement gain more acceptability and legitimacy".

Speaking at the UN Security Council meeting on Afghanistan, India's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador TS Tirumurti on August 16 said that the present situation has numerous challenges but there are a few opportunities.

"If there is a zero-tolerance for terrorism in all its forms and manifestations and it is ensured that the territory of Afghanistan is not used by terrorist groups to threaten or attack any other country, then Afghanistan's neighbours and the region would feel safer," Tirumurti said.

The UNSC, currently being presided over by India for the month of August, held a meeting for the second time in a period of 10 days to discuss the situation in Afghanistan.

"In the short period of time, we have witnessed dramatic changes in the situation. We have also seen very unfortunate scenes at the Hamad Karzai International Airport in Kabul," Tirumurti said.

Making a statement in his national capacity at the UNSC meeting, Tirumurti said as a neighbour of Afghanistan, as a friend of its people, the current situation prevailing in the country is of great concern to us in India.

It is time for the international community, in particular the Security Council, to act and ensure an immediate cessation of violence and contain any possible crisis and mitigate its consequences, he said.

We call upon the parties concerned to maintain law and order, ensure the safety and security of all concerned, including UN, diplomatic and consular personnel, and observe human rights and international humanitarian law in all circumstances in Afghanistan, he added.

(With inputs from PTI)