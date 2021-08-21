MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • New Horaizon
  • The Challengers
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
LIVE NOW:Option Omega 2.0 - India’s Largest Retail Option Traders Online Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Upstox
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Afghanistan Crisis | US and NATO forces allow two Indian flights daily to evacuate people from Kabul: Report

Around 180 passengers have been already evacuated by the Indian Air Force flight, while over 300 Indian nationals have to be taken out of Kabul.

Moneycontrol News
August 21, 2021 / 10:52 PM IST
Representative image.(Image: AFP)

Representative image.(Image: AFP)

The US and NATO forces on August 21 allowed Indian administration to operate two flights per day from Kabul to evacuate its nationals stranded in Afghanistan, say government sources.

With this permission, the evacuation process of stranded Indian from Afghanistan will accelerate, following Taliban captured Kabul on August 15.

Currently, the Kabul airport which is being managed by the US and NATO forces, which became a scene of disarray and chaos after the fall of Kabul.

ALSO READ: Reports of abduction of Indians in Afghanistan false: Government sources

As per reports, over 300 Indian nationals have to be taken out of Kabul. Earlier on August 15, an Air India flight hovered in the skies for almost an hour as it could not land at the Kabul airport due the chaos. Before the air space was closed, Air India operated one of the very first evacuation flights to Kabul on August 15.

Close

Related stories

Around 180 passengers have been already evacuated by the Indian Air Force flight. The ambassador to Afghanistan and all other diplomats have also been evacuated. After National Security Advisor Ajit Doval interacted with his US counterpart Jake Sullivan to facilitate the movement of Indian officials inside the American security zone at the airport, the first aircraft of India was allowed to operate from Kabul.

"We operated flights to Kabul every day but after Afghanistan airspace's closure, Indian Air Force's C130 Hercules Globemaster aircraft flew to Kabul to bring back our citizens to the country. These flights are operating to bring back our people safely. Every day we are getting 130-150 Indians safely back to the country,"Union civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said on Friday on evacuation mission.

He added that the Indian government will bring its citizens back from Afghanistan through Air India and the Indian Air Force (IAF) planes, whichever way is possible. "The evacuation process continued for three days. But, when a flight was about to take off on Sunday, NOTAM (a notice to alert aircraft pilots of potential hazards along a flight route) was received following gunshots fired at the Kabul airport," Scindia said earlier.

On Saturday, a senior US military official has told Reuters that there have been short duration during the last 24 hours where gates of Kabul airport have been closed. Meanwhile, Taliban assured that they are aiming to improve the situation to provide a smooth exit at the airport over the weekend.

With agency inputs.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Afghanistan crisis #Indian Air Force #Kabul airport #NATO forces #Taliban #US
first published: Aug 21, 2021 10:52 pm

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | Nithin Kamath's guide to investing in public markets versus the private market

The Private Market Show | Nithin Kamath's guide to investing in public markets versus the private market

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.