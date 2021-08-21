Afghanistan Crisis | US and NATO forces allow two Indian flights daily to evacuate people from Kabul: Report

Representative image.(Image: AFP)

The US and NATO forces on August 21 allowed Indian administration to operate two flights per day from Kabul to evacuate its nationals stranded in Afghanistan, say government sources.

With this permission, the evacuation process of stranded Indian from Afghanistan will accelerate, following Taliban captured Kabul on August 15.

Currently, the Kabul airport which is being managed by the US and NATO forces, which became a scene of disarray and chaos after the fall of Kabul.

ALSO READ: Reports of abduction of Indians in Afghanistan false: Government sources

As per reports, over 300 Indian nationals have to be taken out of Kabul. Earlier on August 15, an Air India flight hovered in the skies for almost an hour as it could not land at the Kabul airport due the chaos. Before the air space was closed, Air India operated one of the very first evacuation flights to Kabul on August 15.

Around 180 passengers have been already evacuated by the Indian Air Force flight. The ambassador to Afghanistan and all other diplomats have also been evacuated. After National Security Advisor Ajit Doval interacted with his US counterpart Jake Sullivan to facilitate the movement of Indian officials inside the American security zone at the airport, the first aircraft of India was allowed to operate from Kabul.

"We operated flights to Kabul every day but after Afghanistan airspace's closure, Indian Air Force's C130 Hercules Globemaster aircraft flew to Kabul to bring back our citizens to the country. These flights are operating to bring back our people safely. Every day we are getting 130-150 Indians safely back to the country,"Union civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said on Friday on evacuation mission.

He added that the Indian government will bring its citizens back from Afghanistan through Air India and the Indian Air Force (IAF) planes, whichever way is possible. "The evacuation process continued for three days. But, when a flight was about to take off on Sunday, NOTAM (a notice to alert aircraft pilots of potential hazards along a flight route) was received following gunshots fired at the Kabul airport," Scindia said earlier.

On Saturday, a senior US military official has told Reuters that there have been short duration during the last 24 hours where gates of Kabul airport have been closed. Meanwhile, Taliban assured that they are aiming to improve the situation to provide a smooth exit at the airport over the weekend.

With agency inputs.