Afghanistan crisis: MEA forms 'Afghanistan cell' to coordinate repatriation, assures help to Indians

In view of the Taliban seizing control of Afghanistan and resultant panic among the public, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has set up a dedicated 'Afghanistan Cell' to coordinate repatriation and related matters.

MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi's announcement came after he said that India will facilitate the repatriation of Afghan Sikhs and Hindus who wish to leave the war-torn country.

"#MEA has set up a Special Afghanistan Cell to coordinate repatriation and other requests from Afghanistan," Bagchi said on Twitter.

He also put out the contact details to reach out to the Cell -- Phone number: +919717785379, Email: MEAHelpdeskIndia@gmail.com.

Earlier in the day, Bagchi had said that the ministry is in constant touch with the representatives of Afghan Sikh and Hindu communities.

"We will facilitate repatriation to India of those who wish to leave Afghanistan," he said.

"There are also a number of Afghans who have been our partners in the promotion of our mutual developmental, educational and people-to-people endeavours. We will stand by them," he added.

Noting that the security situation in Kabul has deteriorated significantly in the last few days, the external affairs ministry said, "commercial operations from Kabul airport have been suspended today. This has forced a pause in our repatriation efforts. We are awaiting the resumption of flights to restart the process".

As several nations tried to fly out their nationals from Afghanistan on Monday, thousands of desperate Afghans converged at the Kabul international airport in hopes of getting on an evacuation flight and leave the country.

The airport has already been shut for commercial flights and subsequently, the US military has taken control of the airport security to facilitate the evacuation of foreign diplomats and citizens.