Afghan Sikhs, Hindus skip India flights in hopes of immigrating to US, Canada: Report

Many Afghan Sikhs and Hindus have given India a pass and continue to remain in Kabul in hopes of immigrating to Canada or the US. Authorities coordinating the evacuation have alerted them to decide before India concludes the rescue operation.

Between 70 to 80 Afghan Sikhs and Hindus in Gurdwara Karte

Parwan in Kabul did not want to migrate to India as they are keen on moving to Canada or the US, Indian World Forum president Puneet Singh Chandhok said, as quoted by Times of India.

Chandhok said that these Afghan nationals were not only creating obstacles in the evacuation process but also delaying the evacuation of others.

"India is facilitating these people at the highest level, yet theyhave missed flights twice in order to travel to the US or

Canada," he said, as per the report.

Hindus and Sikhs settled in Afghanistan have fled the country after its takeover by the Taliban.

The government of India undertook a massive evacuation exercise to airlift Hindus, Sikhs, and natives from the neighbouring country passing through a phase of volatile uncertainty for its people.

Under its mission 'Operation Devi Shakti', India has already evacuated over 800 people in view of the rapidly deteriorating security situation in Kabul.

India has been carrying out evacuation missions in coordination with the US and several other friendly countries.

The government on August 26 said that evacuating Indian personnel from Afghanistan, where the situation is "critical", was a top priority.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar briefed the leaders on the latest situation in Afghanistan after the Taliban captured power there last week.

Besides Jaishankar, Union minister and Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha Piyush Goyal and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi were also present during the briefing in the Parliament House Annexe.