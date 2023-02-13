 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Aero India highlight for this year - 5 Things you must know

Moneycontrol News
Feb 13, 2023 / 12:12 PM IST

Five days of the event will be devoted to showcasing indigenous equipment and technologies and forming partnerships with foreign firms.

Aero India is a biennial event with flying demonstrations by stunt teams and militaries and commercial pavilions where aviation companies display their products and technology. (Image: AFP)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Aero India 2023, the largest aero show in Asia, in Bengaluru on February 13. Indian Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari led the Gurukul formation during the mega show’s inaugural ceremony.

The five-day event will witness to showcasing of indigenous equipment and technologies and forming of partnerships with foreign firms.

Here are five things to know about Aero India Show – 2023.

Make-In-India’s strength lies in its indigenously developed fighter plans, INS Vikrant, and the helicopter factory in Tumakuru.