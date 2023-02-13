 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Aero India 2023: India wants to lift defence exports to $5 billion by 2024/25, says PM Modi

Feb 13, 2023 / 11:10 AM IST

PM Modi made the comments in his address after inaugurating the 14th edition of Aero India at the Yalahanka Air Force station complex on the outskirts of Bengaluru.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday showcased India as an attractive destination for investment in the defence manufacturing sector, and said it will move towards becoming one of the leading exporters of military hardware globally.

Modi made the comments in his address after inaugurating the 14th edition of Aero India at the Yalahanka Air Force station complex on the outskirts of Bengaluru.

The five-day exhibition is being participated by over 700 defence companies and delegates from 98 countries, officials said.

This edition of Aero India is showcasing the country as an emerging hub for manufacturing of military aircraft, helicopters, military equipment and new-age avionics.