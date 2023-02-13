English
    Aero India 2023: India wants to lift defence exports to $5 billion by 2024/25, says PM Modi

    PM Modi made the comments in his address after inaugurating the 14th edition of Aero India at the Yalahanka Air Force station complex on the outskirts of Bengaluru.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 13, 2023 / 11:10 AM IST
    Aero India 2023 will exhibit the best of defence technology.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday showcased India as an attractive destination for investment in the defence manufacturing sector, and said it will move towards becoming one of the leading exporters of military hardware globally.

    Modi made the comments in his address after inaugurating the 14th edition of Aero India at the Yalahanka Air Force station complex on the outskirts of Bengaluru.

    The five-day exhibition is being participated by over 700 defence companies and delegates from 98 countries, officials said.

    This edition of Aero India is showcasing the country as an emerging hub for manufacturing of military aircraft, helicopters, military equipment and new-age avionics.