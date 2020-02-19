App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Feb 19, 2020 12:56 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Aerial view of world's largest cricket stadium is out; and it is stunning

The Motera Stadium in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad will be the world's largest cricket stadium with a seating capacity of more than one lakh spectators, said BCCI.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI) has shared stunning pictures of the aerial view of Sardar Patel Stadium, commonly known as Motera Stadium, which will be inaugurated by US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 24.

The newly-built cricket stadium will dislodge Australia's Melbourne Cricket Ground as the world's largest stadium, according to news agency ANI.

The newly-built cricket stadium will dislodge Australia's Melbourne Cricket Ground as the world's largest stadium, according to news agency ANI.

US President Trump and PM Modi are scheduled to inaugurate the stadium followed by addressing a large gathering on the site.

More than 1.10 lakh guests will be present at the stadium, deputy commissioner of police (control room) Vijay Patel told news agency PTI, adding that the police were also conducting background checks on the invitees.

Ahead of the much talked about visit, Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani took stock of preparations for the mega event at the stadium in the city, on February 17.


First Published on Feb 19, 2020 12:56 pm

tags #Current Affairs #Donald Trump #Gujarat #India #Narendra Modi #Sports

