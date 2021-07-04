MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Join us at the Challengers’ MSME Summit on July 9, 2021. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Complaint against Twitter India, company MD Manish Maheshwari and NGO for hurting religious beliefs of Hindus

The advocate alleged that Twitter “has been acting as an accomplice” by taking no steps to remove the content despite being a Significant Social Media Intermediary

Moneycontrol News
July 04, 2021 / 11:16 AM IST
Twitter | Representative image

Twitter | Representative image

A complaint has been filed against Twitter India, it's MD Manish Maheshwari, and a non-profit organisation for allegedly “hurting the religious sentiments and beliefs of Hindus”.

In a complaint filed with the Delhi Police Cyber Cell, advocate Aditya Singh Deshwal sought an FIR against Twitter India, Maheshwari, Shagufta Kamran (Public Policy Manager of Twitter India), and Armin Navabi and Susanna Macintyre, the founder, and CEO respectively of Republic Atheist, ANI reported.

Deshwal alleged that content shared by the Atheist Republic on Twitter was “abusive, and posted for the purpose of causing annoyance, inconvenience, danger."

He particularly cited a picture of goddess Kali, adding: “It would not be out of place to mention that these posts have been put by the said user deliberately, to outrage the religious feelings of Hindus to insult our religious beliefs.”

He further alleged that the Atheist Republic account is “full of such blasphemous content about Hindu religion and other religions” and that Twitter “has been acting as an accomplice” and taken no steps to remove the content despite being a Significant Social Media Intermediary (SSMN).

Close

Related stories

Deshwal also alleged that Twitter is “deliberately” promoting hate speech about Hindu religion and has violated various sections of the IPC by not removing “such objectionable content from its platform”.

He has requested the immediate filing of an FIR against the accused parties and “urged” their arrest to “prevent further commission of the offence”.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Delhi Police #FIR #India #Legal #Technology #Twitter
first published: Jul 4, 2021 10:07 am

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | Structure and scale your angel investments

The Private Market Show | Structure and scale your angel investments

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.