Complaint against Twitter India, company MD Manish Maheshwari and NGO for hurting religious beliefs of Hindus

A complaint has been filed against Twitter India, it's MD Manish Maheshwari, and a non-profit organisation for allegedly “hurting the religious sentiments and beliefs of Hindus”.

In a complaint filed with the Delhi Police Cyber Cell, advocate Aditya Singh Deshwal sought an FIR against Twitter India, Maheshwari, Shagufta Kamran (Public Policy Manager of Twitter India), and Armin Navabi and Susanna Macintyre, the founder, and CEO respectively of Republic Atheist, ANI reported.

Deshwal alleged that content shared by the Atheist Republic on Twitter was “abusive, and posted for the purpose of causing annoyance, inconvenience, danger."

He particularly cited a picture of goddess Kali, adding: “It would not be out of place to mention that these posts have been put by the said user deliberately, to outrage the religious feelings of Hindus to insult our religious beliefs.”

He further alleged that the Atheist Republic account is “full of such blasphemous content about Hindu religion and other religions” and that Twitter “has been acting as an accomplice” and taken no steps to remove the content despite being a Significant Social Media Intermediary (SSMN).

Deshwal also alleged that Twitter is “deliberately” promoting hate speech about Hindu religion and has violated various sections of the IPC by not removing “such objectionable content from its platform”.

He has requested the immediate filing of an FIR against the accused parties and “urged” their arrest to “prevent further commission of the offence”.