Adopt fish farming as subsidiary occupation to increase income, Punjab Minister to farmers

PTI
Nov 21, 2022 / 12:38 PM IST

The Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development Minister said that the government was providing a 40 per cent subsidy for adopting fish farming, and the farmers should take maximum benefit of the scheme.

Dried fish (Representational photo by Kikomori 012 via Wikimedia Commons 4.0)

Punjab Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar has urged the farmers of the state to adopt fish farming as a subsidiary occupation of agriculture to increase their income.

Bhullar, while extending congratulations to fish/shrimp farmers on the World Fisheries Day celebrated on November 21, reiterated that the Punjab government was committed to provide all possible assistance for adopting fish farming as a profession.

He said the Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann-led state government was making continuous progress in the field of Fisheries and added that special emphasis was being laid on development of infrastructure for fish farming and increasing fish production in the state.

A total 43,691 acre area of Punjab is under fisheries, from where 1,89,647 tonnes of fishes are being produced, according to an official statement.

Shrimp farming is being done in the land affected by waterlogging and saline water in Punjab, which proved to be successful in increasing the income of the farmers. At present, a total area of 1,200 acres is under shrimp cultivation, he said.