App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 06, 2020 06:16 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Admissions to Ayushman Bharat critical care see sharp drop due to COVID-19 pandemic: Report

There has been a 20 percent drop between February and April in the number of treatments for 825 types of critical non-COVID procedures.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The coronavirus pandemic, and the subsequent lockdown enforced across the country due to it, has negatively impacted people's access to medical care, including the Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana's (AB-PMJAY) catering to the patients who are below the poverty line.

According to a report by The Indian Express, there has been a 20 percent drop between February and April in the number of treatments for 825 types of critical non-COVID procedures. Cancer-related procedures saw a drop of over 57 percent while cardiology by 76 percent. The report states that procedures in obstetrics and gynaecology were down by 26 percent.

Follow our LIVE Updates here.

Close

An 80 percent drop was reported in procedures by both government and private hospitals in respiratory symptoms, which are identified with COVID-like symptoms, according to the report.

related news

This assumes importance considering that the easing of the lockdown, extended till May 17, might spike the number of infections and burden the healthcare system.

"While our total daily treatments have gone down by more than 50 percent, essential treatments like dialysis and chemotherapy have only gone down by 10-20 percent," Indu Bhushan, CEO of the National Health Authority (NHA) and AB-PMJAY said.

Also Read | Need to open aviation sector in calibrated manner: Hardeep Singh Puri

"This is some consolation, but we were actually expecting them to increase because many of the government facilities are not providing them at the moment. The private hospitals empanelled with us should have been able to take over," Bhushan said.

The CEO of a Bihar-based private hospital attributed this drop to fear.

"Unlike in the West, here people do not go to the hospital on their own… All such patients want to avoid that hospitalisation for now as they fear that hospitals are the epicentres of infection," the CEO said.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on May 6, 2020 06:16 pm

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Current Affairs #India

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

China's Xi Jinping says coronavirus prevention and control still faces great uncertainty

China's Xi Jinping says coronavirus prevention and control still faces great uncertainty

In Pics | A look at the finer details of India's largest repatriation mission

In Pics | A look at the finer details of India's largest repatriation mission

Coronavirus | People are panic-buying meat, toilet paper… and pelotons?

Coronavirus | People are panic-buying meat, toilet paper… and pelotons?

most popular

Gilead in talks to expand global supply of COVID-19 drug remdesivir

Gilead in talks to expand global supply of COVID-19 drug remdesivir

Coronavirus crisis | Hiring plummets 62% in April 2020, says Naukri monthly data

Coronavirus crisis | Hiring plummets 62% in April 2020, says Naukri monthly data

Are hospitals overcharging for COVID treatment? Insurers to analyse claims data

Are hospitals overcharging for COVID treatment? Insurers to analyse claims data

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.