Admiral Hari Kumar takes charge as new Indian Navy chief

Admiral R Hari Kumar took over as India’s new navy chief on November 30, replacing Admiral Karambir Singh who retired from service upon superannuation. The 59-year-old was serving as the Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Western Naval Command before his elevation as the 25th Chief of the Naval Staff.

"Admiral R Hari Kumar, PVSM, AVSM, VSM, ADC assumes charge as the 25th Chief of the Naval Staff," tweeted spokesperson of the Indian Navy.

Born on April 12, 1962, Admiral Kumar was commissioned on January 1, 1983, into the executive branch of the Indian Navy.



During his long and distinguished service spanning nearly 39 years, the Admiral has served in a variety of command, staff and instructional appointments.

Admiral Kumar's sea command includes INS Nishank, missile corvette INS Kora and guided-missile Destroyer INS Ranvir.

He also commanded the Indian Navy's aircraft carrier INS Viraat.

The Admiral also served as Fleet Operations Officer of the Western Fleet.

Admiral Kumar has undergone courses at the Naval War College, the US, Army War College, Mhow and Royal College of Defence Studies, the UK.

He has been decorated with the Param Vishist Seva Medal (PVSM), the Ati Vishist Seva Medal (AVSM) and Vishist Seva Medal (VSM).

